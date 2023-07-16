Buffalo is quite familiar with the fight against cancer, including Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute's Ride for Roswell which raised $5.6 million this year.

Now Roswell Park and several other community organizations are collaborating to prevent cancer with local health screenings throughout the city.

The Hispanic Heritage Council will host Prevention and Health Screening Day in collaboration with Roswell Park at 462 Niagara St., from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday.

It will include health education, cancer screening appointment scheduling and lung cancer screening in Roswell Park's mobile lung cancer screening center called Eddy.

Other events with Eddy include:

Buffalo Fire Department Engine 36, 860 Hertel Ave., Wednesday and Thursday.

Buffalo Fire Department Rescue 1, 1229 Jefferson Ave., July 25 to 27.

True Bethel Baptist Church, 927 E. Ferry St., Aug. 8 to 10.

Roswell Park suggests screening for lung cancer for those between the ages of 50 and 79, those who have a smoking history of 20 packs per year and those who smoked within the past 15 years.

Cancer is a persistent focus is the second leading cause of death for residents in Erie County.