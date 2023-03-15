The Erie County Health Department confirmed 5,212 new cases of Covid-19 among county residents during the month of February, according to a monthly report on the virus issued Wednesday.

The figure represented a 4% decrease from January, when 5,428 cases were reported. The numbers do not include results from at-home tests.

In all, the county has registered 290,373 cases since tabulation began in March 2020. Buffalo, which has 29.2% of the county population, has accounted for 30.4% of all cases.

The report also noted that there have been 70 deaths from Covid-19 so far this year, 62 of them among people 70 and older. There were 33 deaths in February. In all, 3,100 have died from the disease in Erie County since March 2020.

Health officials pointed out that wastewater testing in Erie County has shown an increase in Covid-19 in all collection areas so far this year.

In Niagara County, where the Health Department continues to provide weekly totals for Covid-19, there were 125 new cases reported during the week ending March 15, down from 147 the week before. There was one death for the week, bringing the county's total to 638 since March 2020.