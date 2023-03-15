The Erie County Health Department confirmed 5,212 new cases of Covid-19 among county residents during the month of February, according to a monthly report on the virus issued Wednesday.
The figure represented a 4% decrease from January, when 5,428 cases were reported. The numbers do not include results from at-home tests.
In all, the county has registered 290,373 cases since tabulation began in March 2020. Buffalo, which has 29.2% of the county population, has accounted for 30.4% of all cases.
The report also noted that there have been 70 deaths from Covid-19 so far this year, 62 of them among people 70 and older. There were 33 deaths in February. In all, 3,100 have died from the disease in Erie County since March 2020.
Health officials pointed out that wastewater testing in Erie County has shown an increase in Covid-19 in all collection areas so far this year.
- Stefon Diggs on 'The Shop' says Vikings sent him to Bills for things 'not to go well'
- Fish Fry Geeks share their recommendations for the best one in town
- Regional banks, including KeyBank, feel the sting from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse
- Maybe Jordan Poyer has a point: If you think your taxes are complicated, try being a pro athlete
- Jordan Poyer, Bills agree to two-year contract extension
- Secret agent scam: Married man who masqueraded as single federal agent avoids long jail term
- Hamburg girls basketball says decisive point was never counted in Far West Regional game
- Observations: Sabres again witness that impatience is a recipe for disaster in 10-4 loss
- Teresa A. Leatherbarrow, 46, elementary grade teacher, Williamsville School Board president
- Sean McDermott says you can 'never replace' Tremaine Edmunds, but now Bills will have to
- Trucker faces charges after overstaying his welcome
- Jeff Simon: From revenge comedy to a jazzy take on the Beatles, this column has something for everyone
- 'When is enough, enough?': Amherst projects face growing neighbor pushback
- Jason Arno pledged to 'live life at every moment.' And he devoted his life to his daughter
- Hamburg police ask for help locating missing 17-year-old girl
In Niagara County, where the Health Department continues to provide weekly totals for Covid-19, there were 125 new cases reported during the week ending March 15, down from 147 the week before. There was one death for the week, bringing the county's total to 638 since March 2020.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!