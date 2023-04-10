Registration has opened for two free rabies clinics for dogs, cats and ferrets in May, the Erie County Department of Health announced.

The clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 in the Town of Tonawanda Highway Garage, 450 Woodward Ave., Kenmore, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13 at Building 7 on the Erie Community College South Campus, 4041 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park.

Appointments are required. Registration can be made by calling 716-961-6800 or online at bit.ly.ECMay23. Additional clinics will be scheduled in the fall.

Up to three pets can be signed up for each appointment. Dogs must be secured with a collar and leash. Cats and ferrets must be inside a secure carrier.