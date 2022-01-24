Party-hard Dubai ponders new workweek debate: When's brunch?

At Filia, a lower-key Italian spot at the SLS Hotel downtown, a group of expat mothers picked Parmesan from a dish the size of a car wheel and shouted to be heard over the DJ's deafening party tunes.

Locked in a culinary arms race to attract Dubai’s big spenders, brunch destinations are now keen to keep the extravaganza alive despite the weekend upheaval.

The industry has sought to remake itself with a new tagline: “Saturday is the new Friday.” Any Sunday brunch would serve as a hangover breakfast, managers say, a family friendly affair to recover and launch the week with quick appetizers and light mimosas.

“People party on weekends, so naturally Saturday should be the new party brunch,” said Andrea Sacchi, the chief operating officer of the upscale Roberto’s Restaurant & Lounge in the glitzy Dubai International Financial Center. “We changed the branding, collateral, scheduling, reservation systems.”

But uncertainty reigns as residents mourn the loss of a Dubai rite.