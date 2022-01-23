Pandemic struggles proving too much for some Conn. breweries

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The pandemic has finally proved too daunting for several Connecticut breweries.

Three have closed or announced closings within the last month, and a fourth announced it is leaving its current space and assessing options for the future.

It's a blow to an industry that has ben thriving in the state in recent years and it reflects a nationwide trend. Sales of craft beer dropped more than 9% in 2020, according to the Brewers Association.

“Keeping their doors open has been a real struggle for so many Connecticut breweries,” Kevin Mardorf, founder of CTBeer.com, told the New Haven Register. “With all the COVID restrictions, limiting folks going into their taprooms really took a toll on their business.”

Brewery owners told the Register they faced challenges from an overall decline in taproom business to having to comply with the state's post-lockdown requirement that they also serve food.