Workers at a Williamsville rehab facility and nursing home will stage a one-day strike starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East announced.

About 34 licensed practical nurses, nurse assistants, cooks and dietary, laundry and housekeeping aides represented by the union have been working without a contract at Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at Williamsville, 147 Reist St., since Dec. 31, where their old three-year pact expired, according to the announcement.

The union says it is seeking to improve short staffing and below-average wages and benefits. According to the announcement, about 45% of the workers at the facility earn less than $15 an hour.

The union had asked for a federal mediator to step in before calling for the one-day strike. Workers plan to return to their jobs Thursday morning.