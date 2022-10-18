New Covid-19 cases in Erie County show a decrease

The number of new Covid-19 cases reported in Erie County decreased 17% last week from a level that had been relatively steady during previous weeks, county Health Department officials announced Tuesday.
The total of 1,300 cases during the week ending Oct. 15 was 258 fewer than the previous week's report of 1,558. Two weeks ago the total was 1,517. Results from at-home tests were not included.
New cases in Buffalo accounted for 27.9% of the reports in Erie County. The city's population accounts for 29.2% of all county residents.
The seven-day case rate per 100,000 persons dropped to 136.2 from 163.3, but the county still remains in the "medium" ranking of Covid-19 community levels set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the CDC's community transmission ratings, Erie County continues to have a "high" rating, health officials noted.
Wastewater surveillance data in Erie County showed big increases in Covid-19 viral particles in the Bird Island sewer collection area, officials reported. Increase was smallest in the Amherst sewershed, with less than 10%.