Neurosurgeon with Greek roots and broad training in the U.S. returns to WNY

Greece and Buffalo have something in common for Dr. Vassilios Dimopoulos.

He can’t shake off either.

Family and the water regularly draw the Athens native to Greece for vacations. Same goes for life in Western New York.

“I like the Niagara Falls area a lot,” he said. “I like being by Lake Ontario and Lake Erie. I like to go to the Finger Lakes region, take trips to Toronto.”

Dimopoulos got his medical degree at the University of Patras, and fell for neurosurgery while serving in the Hellenic Air Force.

He blazed a trail along the eastern U.S. the last two decades, and has worked in Buffalo twice during the last eight years, save for three years of service with a University of Rochester-affiliated practice in Ithaca.

Dimopoulos commuted from his home in Williamsville before he began a new job this summer at Invision Health in the village, where he is glad to spend more time with his wife, Jane, a doctor who specializes in obstetrics and gynecology at Audubon Women’s Medical Associates in Amherst, and their three children.

He arrived in the U.S. in 2001, and later completed a neurosurgery residency in Rochester. A fellowship followed at the University of Miami with Dr. Barth Green, co-founder of the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis.

It was then off to Buffalo in 2014.

Dimopoulos recently talked about his new job, as well as surgeries he typically performs at Catholic Health.

Q: What made you decide to come back to Invision health?

A: It’s a very sophisticated practice with a lot of subspecialties. There are a lot of support services, and we view surgery as the last option. Most of my practice is related to degenerative spine disease, problems such as stenosis, disc herniations, spondylolisthesis (slipped vertebrae in the lower back). If a patient needs surgery for trauma or tumors, I’d be happy to do that.

Q: You specialize in complex minimally invasive surgeries? Why?

A: In the past, we used to do an open approach. That means we were using a midline incision and splitting the muscles to the side to operate. Now, we do most procedures through smaller incisions, and, usually, we utilize a non-muscular route. We visualize and operate on the spine elements without disrupting the anatomy of the spine. There's less tissue that the body has to heal. It's a quicker recovery and less blood loss. It’s an opportunity to treat the patient of advanced age, who is obese or has other problems that would normally make them a very, very poor candidate for an open procedure. They usually go home the next day or the day after.

Q: You're involved in a holistic practice in which you said surgery is last resort. How?

A: Let's imagine that the patient comes with a disc herniation, stenosis or spondylolisthesis. We will start with physical therapy, sometimes chiropractic manipulations, massage therapy, and then we escalate to injection therapy. If this does not work, then I prefer to start my surgical approach with minimally invasive surgery. So can we do a discectomy? Can we do simple decompression and improve the mobility of the spine. If it's necessary, then we will proceed through instrumentation fusion or reconstruction of the spine, whatever it is possible to help patients.

I have series of patients that I did a minimally invasive decompression adjacent on. This is a little more novel approach than in the past, when we would have to extend the fusion to handle those. With a smaller preserving approach, that might not be necessary. We might be able to delay a fusion for a few years.

Q: What should a patient do if a doctor immediately jumps to fusions and more open surgeries, whether it be from a car crash or degenerative disease?

A: Patients should keep in mind that there might be newer techniques available to them and they might be able to avoid painful recovery or expensive surgery. Because of comorbidities, it may be very difficult to undergo open surgeries. They can be demanding for the patient.

Q: What can people do to protect and strengthen their spine?

A: Keeping good, healthy habits. Exercise regularly. Reach and maintain a good weight. Healthy nutrition. Avoid excessive wear and tear on the spine.

