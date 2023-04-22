The Erie County Health Department confirmed 3,080 new cases of Covid-19 among county residents during the month of March, according to provisional figures in a monthly report on the virus issued last week.

The figure represented a 41% decrease from February, when 5,212 cases were reported. The numbers do not include results from at-home tests.

In all, the county has registered 293,453 cases since tabulation began in March 2020. Buffalo, which has 29.2% of the county population, has accounted for 30.4% of all cases.

The report also noted that there have been 106 deaths from Covid-19 so far this year, 93 of them among people 70 and older. There were 36 deaths in March. In all, 3,148 have died from the disease in Erie County since March 2020.

In Niagara County, the health department has discontinued its weekly reports on Covid-19. Figures remain available on State Health Department databases, which show that the county has had 632 cases reported since March 15. There have been six deaths in Niagara County since then, bringing the total to 644 since March 2020.