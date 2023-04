More than 25 agencies and services will take part in a Legacy Planning Workshop for seniors from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Amherst Senior Center, 370 Audubon Parkway, Amherst.

Hosted by the Amherst Center for Senior Services and VetCenter, it will provide information on burial rights, health care arrangements, living wills, power of attorney and assistance available for seniors. Those attending can arrange for a low-cost dinner at the Senior Center by calling 716-636-3051.