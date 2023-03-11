The Peace Bridge will be illuminated in orange on Monday night, the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens from Monday through Wednesday nights and the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences on Wednesday night to mark Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month.

It's part of a larger effort to raise awareness and money for research of a chronic, life-threatening neurological disease that strikes those in the region at higher rates than in many other parts of the world.

This is why the Jacobs MS Center for Treatment and Research in Buffalo leads a CASA-MS Study, which explores the causes, progression and best ways to screen for multiple sclerosis.

Activists from Western New York this month will visit U.S. senators and members of Congress who represent the region to discuss issues important to people with MS and their families, including the Air Carrier Access Amendments Act, which would help those with mobility issues more easily make their way through airports and on planes. They also seek support for nearly $30 million for research through the Department of Defense and Veterans Administration MS Centers of Excellence.

The MS Society hosts a fundraiser, Strike & Sing Out for MS, from 3 to 6 p.m. March 19 at Classic Lanes, 1840 Military Road. The $20 cost includes two hours of bowling, shoe rental, pizza, pop, raffles and karaoke. Learn more and buy tickets at bit.ly/3k1VioD.