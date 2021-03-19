Kidney health, a window into overall wellness, makes disease screening vital

“Some of this is the long-term effect of bad diet, high blood pressure, a bit of diabetes,” Murray said. “Maybe there was some injury to the kidney when you got sick. Usually, it's a cumulative thing.”

There are five stages of chronic kidney disease. Health providers measure the glomerular filtration rate, or GFR, to learn which stage. Primary care providers should start ordering screenings for all adults who reach middle age, Murray said, because improvements in diet and exercise, or medication, can slow progression.

Few if any symptoms appear in early stages, but screenings can pick up tell-tale signs that include traces of blood in urine. Screening is most important for those with prediabetes, Type 2 diabetes and hypertension, or if a close family member has been diagnosed.

A GFR reading of about 120 milliliters a minute is typical for a young adult but often falls to below half that by older adulthood.

“We don't have to institute dialysis until that GFR number falls below 10,” Murray said, “but that's when people start developing significant symptoms including fatigue. They start to accumulate fluid and don't respond to medications like diuretics anymore.”