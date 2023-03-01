A boil-water order for customers served by the Village of Fredonia's water system has been lifted, the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday afternoon.

Health officials said that water has undergone proper treatment since late Sunday and samples taken every day since then show that water is once again safe for all uses throughout the distribution system.

The boil-water order was issued after a disruption in the treatment process at the Fredonia water plant was discovered, which allowed water to enter the system that was not adequately protected against harmful bacteria and microbes.

Officials advised that plumbing lines that have not been used since the boil-water order went into effect on Sunday should be flushed before water in those lines is used for drinking, cooking, ice-making or brushing teeth.