Hepatitis A vaccinations scheduled for people exposed at Fredonia restaurant

The Chautauqua County Health Department has scheduled two additional clinics to provide free Hepatitis A vaccinations for people who may have been exposed to the virus at the Mustard Seed Restaurant, 31 E. Main St., Fredonia.

The Hepatitis A shots will be available at two previously planned Covid-19 vaccination clinics. They will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Cassadaga Valley Central School bus garage, 5935 Route 60, Sinclairville, and from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Steele Hall on the SUNY Fredonia campus.

Appointments are not necessary, but pre-registration and information are available at chqgov.com.

Health department officials advise people who ate food from the Mustard Seed Restaurant between May 8 and May 19 that they should receive the vaccine as soon as possible.

People who ate at the restaurant between April 1 and May 7 also may have been exposed to the virus, but the vaccine is only effective within two weeks of exposure, health officials said. Those people should watch for symptoms of illness.

The Mustard Seed Restaurant was inspected by health department staff and cleared for reopening May 20. Health officials say there is no longer a risk in eating there.

