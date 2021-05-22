 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hepatitis A vaccinations scheduled for people exposed at Fredonia restaurant
0 comments

Hepatitis A vaccinations scheduled for people exposed at Fredonia restaurant

Support this work for $1 a month

The Chautauqua County Health Department has scheduled two additional clinics to provide free Hepatitis A vaccinations for people who may have been exposed to the virus at the Mustard Seed Restaurant, 31 E. Main St., Fredonia.

The Hepatitis A shots will be available at two previously planned Covid-19 vaccination clinics. They will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Cassadaga Valley Central School bus garage, 5935 Route 60, Sinclairville, and from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Steele Hall on the SUNY Fredonia campus.

Appointments are not necessary, but pre-registration and information are available at chqgov.com.

Health department officials advise people who ate food from the Mustard Seed Restaurant between May 8 and May 19 that they should receive the vaccine as soon as possible.

People who ate at the restaurant between April 1 and May 7 also may have been exposed to the virus, but the vaccine is only effective within two weeks of exposure, health officials said. Those people should watch for symptoms of illness.

The Mustard Seed Restaurant was inspected by health department staff and cleared for reopening May 20. Health officials say there is no longer a risk in eating there.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to make policing safer?

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News