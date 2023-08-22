Olcott Beach, which has been closed for swimming periodically all summer because of poor water quality in Lake Ontario, was closed again Tuesday.
The Niagara County Department of Health said that testing of water samples taken Monday at the beach found that it contained an unsafe level of bacteria.
Health officials said the beach will remained closed for swimming until testing shows that conditions have returned to a safe level. For more information, visit niagaracounty.com.
Email danderson@buffnews.com.