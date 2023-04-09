Health departments in Niagara and Chautauqua counties have scheduled free rabies vaccination clinics for dogs, cats and ferrets this month.

The Niagara County clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon next Saturday at the Town of Somerset Highway Department, 8700 Haight Road. Appointments are required. Call 716-439-7511 or visit niagaracounty.com/rabiesclinic.

In Chautauqua County, a drive-in clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon April 22 at the Village of Falconer Highway Building, 1 Coleson Drive. Animals must be pre-registered. Visit on.ny.gov/3ZvA1SH. Distemper shots and ID microchips also will be available at no cost.