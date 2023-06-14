A gray fox that bit several people last Friday near Route 380 in the Bemus Point area was rabid, the Chautauqua County Health Department announced.

The animal was killed later that day by a State Department of Environmental Conservation officer and sent for testing. Health officials said they were notified Wednesday that it tested positive for rabies.

Anyone who had contact with the fox and has not gotten medical attention is asked to call the Health Department at 716-753-4783.

“This incident should serve as a reminder to residents that animal rabies is a serious public health concern and continues to be present in Chautauqua County,” said Jessica Wuerstle, the county's director of environmental health. “Pets and livestock can be protected from rabies by keeping rabies vaccines up-to-date.”

State law requires that all dogs, cats and pet ferrets be vaccinated against rabies beginning at the age of four months.

