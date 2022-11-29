Fewest new Covid-19 cases reported in Erie County in 8 months

Reports of new Covid-19 cases hit their lowest weekly level since March during Thanksgiving week, the Erie County Health Department reported Tuesday.
Health officials recorded 524 new cases for the week ending Nov. 26, an 18% decrease from 637 the previous week. The figures do not include at-home tests.
New cases in Buffalo accounted for 32.4% of the reports in Erie County. The city's population comprises 29.2% of all county residents.
The seven-day case rate per 100,000 persons was 55, down from 67 the previous week. In the ranking of Covid-19 community levels set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Erie County was downgraded from "substantial" to "moderate."
A report on wastewater surveillance data in the county was delayed due to the Thanksgiving holiday.