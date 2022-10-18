 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Federal grant to provide training for more local community health workers

A federal grant of nearly $3 million will help the Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo and D'Youville University produce more certified social health workers.

The grant from the U.S. Health Resources Services Administration will provide for the training of hundreds of community health workers to alleviate health disparities in underserved areas.

The Erie County Department of Health and Buffalo Public Schools also will collaborate on the project.

The Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo has trained more than 500 health workers since it was founded in 2010. The certification program originally was offered with Canisius College, but has been managed by D'Youville since 2019.

In a statement, Jessica Bauer Walker, founder and executive director of the CHWNB, said: “CHWs have been working for a long time here in Western New York, going into homes and neighborhoods, accompanying community members to doctor, social services and court appointments … dealing with issues as diverse as diabetes, school suspension and lead poisoning.

She added: "This is a bottom-up approach to positive change that will support people who often do this work for low pay or as volunteers to have educational and employment opportunities while helping their own communities to be healthier.”

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

