Exhale family caregiver initiative gathers partners to imagine solutions-driven programs

LOCAL Olin Campbell CANTILLON

Terri Hugill and others participate in the Silver Sneakers yoga class at the Lockport Family YMCA. The YMCA Buffalo Niagara is one of 10 nonprofits that have been asked to help lift caregivers with new, innovative programs starting next year. 

 Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News file photo
Exhale – the Family Caregiver Initiative that funds innovative collaborative projects that reimagines and boosts respite opportunities for family caregivers of older adults – recently announced that a dozen nonprofit groups in Western New York and Michigan will split nearly $2.6 million in related grants.

Nearly 60 partner organizations also have stepped up to offer related help, said Amber Slichta, vice president and programs and learning for the Ralph C. Wilson  Jr. Foundation.

The foundation provides financial support to Exhale, as does the Health Foundation for Western & Central New York, Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation.

Awards in Western New York totaled nearly $1.8 million; in Washtenaw County, Mich., they totaled nearly $800,000, the foundations announced.

Grantees will work with partners on initiatives that include neighborhood respite centers, a “mystery trip” program, care support to improve healthy living with chore support, home modifications and mobile respite care, starting early next year.

Grantees in Western New York include Catholic Health Continuing Care Foundation, YMCA Buffalo Niagara, Cradle Beach Inc., Healthy Alternatives Through Healing Arts (HAHA), the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers, the American Cancer Society, St. John’s Home Foundation, Lifespan of Greater Rochester Inc., and United Way of Orleans County. In Washtenaw County, they include Regents of the University of Michigan – Silver Club, Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels and the Chelsea Senior Center.

For more information, visit exhaleforcaregivers.org.

email: sscanlon@buffnews.com

Twitter: @BNrefresh@ScottBScanlon

