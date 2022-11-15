Erie County sees big drop in new Covid-19 cases

New laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases reported last week in Erie County dropped below 1,000 for the first time in four months, County Health Department officials announced Tuesday.

The total of 907 cases during the week ending Nov. 12 was nearly a 25% decrease from 1,206 cases the previous week. Two weeks ago, the total was 1,304. Results from at-home tests were not included.

The last time Erie County saw fewer than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases was during the week of July 9, health officials said.

New cases in Buffalo accounted for 32.9% of the reports in Erie County. The city's population comprises 29.2% of all county residents.

The seven-day case rate per 100,000 people was 95, down from 126.4 the previous week. Nevertheless, the county still remains in the "medium" ranking of Covid-19 community levels set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the CDC's community transmission ratings, Erie County also continues to have a "high" rating, health officials noted.

Wastewater surveillance data in Erie County through Nov. 10 showed slight increases in Covid-19 viral particles in samples from the Amherst, Bird Island, City of Tonawanda, Kenmore-Tonawanda and Southtowns sewer collection areas. A larger increase was seen in the Lackawanna sewershed.