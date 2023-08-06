Two free rabies vaccination clinics for dogs, cats and ferrets have been scheduled next month by the Erie County Department of Health.

They will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Erie County Training and Operations Center, 3359 Broadway, Cheektowaga, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 16 at School 84, 462 Grider St., off Kensington Avenue, behind Erie County Medical Center.

Appointments are required. Visit tinyurl.com/ECSept23 or call 716-961-6800 during business hours. Up to three pets can be vaccinated.

Dogs must be secured on a collar and leash or brought in a carrier. Cats and ferrets must be restrained in a secure carrier.

“We have had a significant number of dogs and cats come in contact with wildlife like bats, racoons, skunks, woodchucks and foxes this summer,” said the county's Environmental Health Deputy Director Peter Tripi. “Many pets, seemingly more than normal, are ending up in quarantine because their owners have failed to keep up on rabies vaccination boosters.”

- Dale Anderson