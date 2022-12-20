 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Erie County reports big increase in new Covid-19 cases

  Updated
  • 0
New Covid-19 cases reported in Erie County rose sharply last week, county health department officials announced. It was the third straight week of increases. 

Erie County registered 1,378 cases during the week ending Dec. 17, a 40% jump from the 975 cases for the week ending Dec. 10. Two weeks ago, the total was 889. Results from at-home tests were not included.

The seven-day case rate per 100,000 people was 143, up from 102 the previous week. Erie County remains in the "medium" ranking of Covid-19 community levels set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the CDC's community transmission ratings, Erie County continues to have a "high" rating, health officials noted. 

Wastewater surveillance data in Erie County during the past two weeks showed a major increase in the virus in the City of Tonawanda collection area and lesser increases in the Amherst, Big Sister Creek, Kenmore-Tonawanda, Lackawanna and Southtowns sewer sheds. Bird Island showed a slight decrease.

Health officials said this would be their last weekly Covid-19 data report for the year. When reports resume in January, they will only be issued monthly.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

