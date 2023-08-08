Aug. 25, 1936 – July 25, 2023

Dr. Orlando A. Marra Jr., an endodontist in Niagara Falls for more than 50 years, died July 25 in Our Lady of Peace Health Care Facility, Lewiston. He was 86.

Born in Niagara Falls, the son of Orlando and Santa Micale Marra and the youngest of four children, he was a 1955 graduate of Niagara Falls High School and earned a bachelor's degree in biology from St. Bonaventure University in 1959.

He followed his brother, Dr. Joseph V. Marra, who was 14 years older, into the Air Force, where he attained the rank of captain, and then joined him in a career in dentistry, completing Georgetown University Dental School in 1963.

He entered into practice with his brother on the second floor of what is now the Parkway Condominiums on Buffalo Avenue in Niagara Falls and continued to see patients there for more than 20 years after his brother retired in the 1990s.

He was a longtime member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Lewiston and its Holy Name Society and was a member of Niagara Council 247, Knights of Columbus. He also was a past president of the Kiwanis Club of Niagara Falls and a member of the Eighth District Dental Society.

An avid golfer, he was a member of the Niagara Falls Country Club and the Niagara Frontier Country Club. He shot a hole-in-one at each of the clubs.

A bachelor, he was known to family and friends as Uncle Lando and was particularly close to brother Joseph’s 10 children.

“He was like a second dad to us,” his nephew Joseph V. Marra Jr. said. “He took us to Braves games, to the Rockpile a lot. He was always there for birthdays and graduations.”

Survivors include a sister, Anna Mae Rotella, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. His brother Joseph died in 2009.

A Mass of Christian Burial, with military honors, will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Peter's Church, 620 Center St., Lewiston.