Deb Meyerson, stroke survivor and ex-Stanford professor, bikes across America bringing lessons and hope

Debra Meyerson was a healthy, active professor of organizational behavior at Stanford University in 2010, when a stroke blindsided her.

She was paralyzed on her right side. She couldn’t walk. She couldn’t speak – but her mind was sharp as ever.

As she tried to grasp the enormity of her physical condition, another reality soon emerged. Her new circumstances would also take an emotional toll.

“If there was one thing that pissed her off, it was when medical professionals would be talking about her condition to me or her mom, with her in the third person sitting there in the room, hearing every word," recalled her husband, Steve Zuckerman. “Deb made it very clear with her facial expressions, and often a left-handed fist wave, that she wanted to be a participant in her care.”

The new lives for the couple, who now live in Astoria, Ore.

Meyerson's recovery journey in 2019 became subject of the book, “Identity Theft: Rediscovering Ourselves after Stroke,” and this summer gelled into a cross-country bike trip from the couple's home to Boston to raise awareness about getting the most from stroke survivorship.

They will stop in Buffalo from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 13 for a free talk in Larkin Square. Learn more and register at strokeonward.org.

“We’re excited to hold our event at Larkin Square which, we understand, is such a great story of revival and renewal for the Buffalo community – a fitting backdrop given our goals of supporting stroke survivors and their families in rebuilding identities and rewarding lives after stroke,” Zuckerman said as part of an online interview with the couple during their recent stop in Chicago. “The event will be a learning and networking opportunity where survivors, families and those involved in stroke care will share information. Attendees will also get to better understand the realities of stroke recovery through brief stories from survivors – both Buffalo locals and those cycling cross country.”

The Stroke Across America entourage rides an average of 60 miles a day, a distance that depends on weather conditions and terrain. They will ride through Niagara Falls on the way to Buffalo and take the Erie Canal bike path toward Albany when they leave.

Lifesavers: How the 10-year-old Gates Vascular Institute lifted WNY medical care This day, a surgical team worked seamlessly to monitor her vital signs and feather a medical device through a catheter into the left side of her damaged heart. The procedure slowed her heartrate so her organs could take a couple of days to re-collect themselves and give her a fighting chance to recover.

Meyerson, then 51, lost all movement on her right side after her stroke.

“She couldn't even make a sound,” her husband said. “Fortunately, in the weeks and months after the stroke, she was able to regain some strength and movement, particularly in her right leg, and was able to return to walking with assistance at first, then with a cane and a walker, then without them. She still has very limited use of her right arm.”

She also has aphasia, a neurological disorder that often lingers after a stroke and limits the ability to speak and process language. Her thoughts are clear in her head. She can't find the words to get them out.

“It’s certainly frustrating,” she said.

Meyerson decided to write the book three years after her stroke, after her medical leave ended and she had to give up her tenured post at Stanford. She remains an adjunct.

“Deb was an identity scholar in the context of her work with diversity and gender issues,” Zuckerman said, “and she turned that lens on herself. We started exploring the question, ‘How do you rebuild your identity after something like stroke?,’ and realizing that for Deb, to rebuild a rewarding life, a critical thing was to redefine who she is and who she wants to be in the face of this change.”

Husband, wife and their three adult children discovered that resources and support were scarce, particularly with ongoing care that needed to address the physical and mental rigors of recovery.

“The identity and emotional part is so important to recalibrate,” Meyerson said.

“You can count on one hand the number of people in the health care system that are really working on this, researching it, talking about it,” Zuckerman said. “Our hope is to change that.”

This is what drove them to work on the book and start their nonprofit organization, Stroke Onward, which aims to help forge a U.S. stroke care system that focuses on the whole person, one in which survivors and families feel supported in both their emotional and physical recovery.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“Deb was living a life up there at the top of the pyramid and got knocked all the way back to the bottom,” her husband said. “One of the big realizations was that for Deb and others with disabilities who can get their basic needs met, there are some people for whom basic needs will forever be where they have to live, unfortunately. But once those get met, there's no reason you can't start climbing back up that pyramid. And that, that is the journey to rebuild identity and a rewarding life.”

Meyerson said the book, nonprofit organization and bike tour have had the greatest impact not only on stroke survivors and their loved ones, but speech therapists and speech therapy programs.

“We are being asked to talk in lots of classes, training the next generation of speech therapists,” her husband said. “A lot of faculty members are building the book into classes and the curriculum.”

Here is what else he had to say about their efforts.

Q: What would someone who has lost abilities because of stroke and their loved ones find most helpful on your website?

It would be great for someone to start with our Founding Story, as it would help them understand what Deb’s and our journey looked like. There will likely be some points of connection with the emotional journey to rebuild identities. Many people say, “It’s so good to know I’m not alone.”

Information about “Identity Theft” could also be very helpful. It’s available in e-book, print and audio (particularly helpful for people with aphasia). The book is most helpful after the reality of the stroke has sunk in a bit, and often better read by loved ones first.

Depending on where a survivor is in the recovery journey, some of the messaging can be a bit “raw” and it may be too early to be helpful. Carepartners often gain a lot of insight in how to support their loved one, and generally have a good sense of what the survivor is experiencing and when the book might be most helpful to them.

Q: Why the Stroke Across America ride?

Two reasons. Primarily, fun, adventure, bucket list. We love to ride, want to continue adventuring as a couple, and we – especially me – have wanted to ride cross country for years.

Also to raise awareness. We decided to do the ride with a purpose – to raise awareness for stroke, aphasia and the importance of rebuilding identity and rewarding lives in the recovery process. This is in support of our real goal to catalyze change in the stroke system of care, so that support for this emotional journey in recovery becomes more consistently and effectively supported in the future.

Q: Were both, or either of you, avid bike riders years ago?

Throughout our lives together we’ve ridden for exercise and pleasure. The Bay Area has fantastic riding. Our first big vacation together was a two-week bike trip in Italy and Switzerland. As young marrieds, we rode a lot, including with our young kids in a trailer behind the bike. We did our first big, organized tour in 2009 right before Deb had her stroke and riding a tandem quickly became our preferred activity for exercising together after her stroke. We’ve written about the importance of “adaptation” in rebuilding rewarding lives after stroke. We’ve been able to adapt the kind of riding we do, and the kind of bicycle we use, to make it work for us.

Q: What have been the joys and challenges of the ride?

One of the greatest joys has just been the riding itself. We are both really enjoying almost all of it, despite some cold, rain, wind, heat that certainly create some short-term discomfort. I don’t list the hill climbing there, as that is something we really enjoy! We are also loving the sense of connection we are making with other survivors and carepartners, organizations supporting them, and people attending our events and who we just meet along the way. It’s clear that the exposure we are creating is important and appreciated.

The biggest challenge is the complexity of the trip. Riding across the country with a group of people with varied disabilities is, in a word, challenging. And the fact that we have so much going on to support the mission – events, other riders joining us, a virtual ride, press activity – has made the trip extremely full, and sometimes stressful, for the two of us. We’re thrilled to be doing it, for sure, and feel great to be making the impact, but it does make us want to do another ride where we can just ride. Maybe not across the country though.

Q: You call yourself a “carepartner,” not a caregiver. Why?

We didn't start using carepartner in the hospital, but that was the first time we sort of internally said, “We can't think about this as me or anyone else driving Deb's care.”

Three, four years out, we're trying to build our relationship back from one of being very one-sided to try to get back to what we had been for 30 years before that, which was a partnership. If we refer to me as a caregiver, then she's the caretaker and that's a one-sided dynamic. That's not the kind of relationship we wanted to have. Even though I might have to provide more support to her in certain ways than she was providing to me before the stroke, that didn't mean it still couldn't be a care partnership.

We've done lots of groups of stroke survivors and carepartners and there are some where the carepartner phrase really make sense. But we've had some caregivers say unequivocally, “I don't feel like this is a partnership, I feel like a caregiver, I'm on call 24/7,” and that could be a function of how severe the disabilities of the person they care for are. But it's also a frame of mind.