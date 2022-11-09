 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Covid-19 cases show decline in Erie and Niagara counties

  • Updated
New Covid-19 cases reported in Erie and Niagara counties declined last week, county health department officials announced Wednesday.

Erie County's total of 1,206 cases during the week ending Nov. 5 was 98 fewer than 1,304 cases for the week ending Oct. 29. Two weeks ago, the total was 1,311. Results from at-home tests were not included.

The Niagara County Health Department reported that new positive cases totaled 212 for the most recent week, down from 261 the previous week.

New cases in Buffalo accounted for 33.6% of the reports in Erie County. The city's population accounts for 29.2% of all county residents.

The seven-day case rate per 100,000 persons was 126.4, down from 136.7 the previous week. Erie County still remains in the "medium" ranking of Covid-19 community levels set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the CDC's community transmission ratings, Erie County also continues to have a "high" rating, health officials noted.

Wastewater surveillance data in Erie County during the past two weeks showed a big increase in the Amherst sewer collection areas, officials said, and smaller increases in the Bird Island, City of Tonawanda, Kenmore-Tonawanda and Lackawanna sewersheds. Decreases were seen in the Big Sister Creek and Southtowns sewersheds.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

