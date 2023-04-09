The Western New York Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is holding a free two-part series of classes to provide information for people who have been diagnosed with memory loss, mild cognitive impairment or early stage dementia, and their loved ones.

The classes at 10:30 a.m. next Saturday and April 22 will take place in the Delavan-Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Ave. Brunch will be served at both sessions.

Pre-registration is required. To sign up, call 716-626-0600, ext. 313.

Maggie Concannon Meyers, care and support manager for the WNY Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association notes that "this two-part series will allow people to ask questions, learn more about the diagnosis, and discover the many resources available to them, in a comfortable and confidential setting."