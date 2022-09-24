Catholic Health expanding visiting hours at its hospitals

Visiting hours will be expanded starting Monday at Catholic Health hospitals in the Buffalo area.

Patients may have up to two visitors at a time from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston and the Main Street and St. Joseph campuses of Sisters of Charity Hospital, Catholic Health spokeswoman JoAnn Cavanaugh said in a press release.

Patients may have up to two visitors at a time, she noted. Visits before or after hours will continue to be permitted under certain conditions.

In maternity units at Mercy, Sisters and Mount St. Mary's hospitals, visiting policies also have been expanded.

Expectant mothers may have two designated support persons and a doula or midwife during labor and delivery and throughout their hospital stay.

In the Neonatal Intensive Care Units at Sisters and Mercy hospitals, the mother and one support person may visit at any time. Additional visitors, accompanied by the mother or a support person, may be allowed with permission of the clinical staff.

Patients in the Emergency Department or scheduled for surgery may continue to have one support person, with limitations.

Visiting with patients positive with Covid-19 or under Covid precautions remains limited. Virtual visits are still available. Visitors exposed to Covid-19 or who have symptoms of Covid or other transmittable illnesses will continue to be restricted.