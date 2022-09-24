 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Catholic Health expanding visiting hours at its hospitals

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Visiting hours will be expanded starting Monday at Catholic Health hospitals in the Buffalo area.

Patients may have up to two visitors at a time from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston and the Main Street and St. Joseph campuses of Sisters of Charity Hospital, Catholic Health spokeswoman JoAnn Cavanaugh said in a press release.

Patients may have up to two visitors at a time, she noted. Visits before or after hours will continue to be permitted under certain conditions.

In maternity units at Mercy, Sisters and Mount St. Mary's hospitals, visiting policies also have been expanded.

Expectant mothers may have two designated support persons and a doula or midwife during labor and delivery and throughout their hospital stay.

People are also reading…

In the Neonatal Intensive Care Units at Sisters and Mercy hospitals, the mother and one support person may visit at any time. Additional visitors, accompanied by the mother or a support person, may be allowed with permission of the clinical staff.

Patients in the Emergency Department or scheduled for surgery may continue to have one support person, with limitations.

Visiting with patients positive with Covid-19 or under Covid precautions remains limited. Virtual visits are still available. Visitors exposed to Covid-19 or who have symptoms of Covid or other transmittable illnesses will continue to be restricted.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

In an alarming assessment, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and aren’t ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet. Speaking at the opening of the General Assembly’s annual top-level meeting, the U.N. chief pointed to the war in Ukraine, multiplying conflicts around the world, the climate emergency, the dire financial situation of developing countries, and recent reversals of progress on such U.N. goals as ending extreme poverty and providing quality education for all children.

Family sues Little League over bunk bed fall, head injury

Family sues Little League over bunk bed fall, head injury

A Utah boy who suffered a serious head injury after falling from a bunk bed during last month’s Little League World Series has returned home from the hospital, and his family is suing the league and the company that made the bed. The family's lawyer said Tuesday that 12-year-old Easton Oliverson has undergone three brain operations and is now experiencing seizures. He said the boy fell in his sleep on Aug. 15. The lawsuit accuses Little League International and Savoy Contract Furniture of Williamsport of negligence for using or selling bunk beds without safety railings. A Little League spokesperson declined comment, and the furnituremaker did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Bill Clinton: 'The world's on fire,' but teamwork can help

Bill Clinton: 'The world's on fire,' but teamwork can help

President Bill Clinton says he is amazed by the massive response to the return of the Clinton Global Initiative. That's the meeting of international leaders from politics, business and philanthropy set to gather in New York for the first time since 2016. Interest in the two-day meeting – which convenes a broad spectrum of luminaries, was so large that the Clinton Foundation had to turn more than 1,000 potential attendees away. Clinton says there's a “longing” for people to get together and make good things happen. The initiative has helped people in more than 180 countries since it was established in 2005.

Oz releases health records to spotlight Fetterman's stroke

Oz releases health records to spotlight Fetterman's stroke

The Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, has released his health records as he maneuvers to keep questions about Democratic rival John Fetterman’s recovery from a stroke front and center. Dr. Rebecca Kurth wrote in a letter that she found the heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity to be in “excellent health” in an annual checkup Thursday. The release of the doctor’s note and health records comes as Oz has increasingly made Fetterman’s fitness to serve a central theme in his campaign and as Oz is trying to close a gap in polls. Fetterman maintains that doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

Watch Now: Related Video

Is honesty always the best policy when dating?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News