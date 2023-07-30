The Catholic Charities Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program will host three Healthy Baby Festivals this week in conjunction with World Breastfeeding Week. The sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in Allen Park in Jamestown, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in Mang Park in Kenmore, and from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the Hyde Park splash pad in Niagara Falls.

“Anyone interested in learning more about the importance of a healthy start for babies is welcome to attend, especially expectant mothers, families and caregivers,” said Katie Constantino, breastfeeding coordinator for the Catholic Charities WIC program.

In addition to breastfeeding support, WIC offers nutrition education and counseling, prenatal and postpartum support, referrals and supplemental food vouchers.

Married and single parents, foster parents or other legal guardians of a child under 5 can apply for WIC services, which are free of charge.

Catholic Charities administers WIC in Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties and last year served more than 81,350 people. For more information, call 716-218-1484 or visit ccwny.org/wic.

– Dale Anderson