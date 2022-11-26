 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Caregiving symposium in Amherst Wednesday offers insight, support

  • Updated
  • 0
Half of Americans Over 50 Are Now Caregivers

“There are 40 million Americans who have some caregiving responsibilities, but we are so far behind in recognizing that from a policy perspective,” said Robert Blancato, statewide coordinator with We Stand with NY Seniors. A free program Wednesday will help caregivers navigate challenges and help themselves.
CarePatrol of Buffalo-Niagara, which helps families navigate the challenges of caregiving and find the best level of care for loved ones with growing needs, will host a free caregiver symposium from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Classics V Conference Center in Amherst.

ElderInsights, a senior expo, includes educational presentations and dozens of vendors who specialize in caregiving.

Topics include transitions in care, Medicaid and assisted living, positive approaches to dementia care, self-care and mental health for caregivers, kitchen success tips and end-of-life care.

The symposium is open to the public. Those who plan to attend are encouraged to register at elderinsightswny.eventbrite.com.

Learn more at facebook.com/CarePatrolBuffaloNiagara.

email: sscanlon@buffnews.com

Twitter: @BNrefresh@ScottBScanlon

