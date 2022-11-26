Caregiving symposium in Amherst Wednesday offers insight, support

CarePatrol of Buffalo-Niagara, which helps families navigate the challenges of caregiving and find the best level of care for loved ones with growing needs, will host a free caregiver symposium from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Classics V Conference Center in Amherst.
Working-class caregivers of color and modest means who spend more than 20 hours a week providing care face the greatest challenges of all caregivers in Buffalo-Niagara, Detroit and Rochester, a new survey shows.
ElderInsights, a senior expo, includes educational presentations and dozens of vendors who specialize in caregiving.
Topics include transitions in care, Medicaid and assisted living, positive approaches to dementia care, self-care and mental health for caregivers, kitchen success tips and end-of-life care.
The symposium is open to the public. Those who plan to attend are encouraged to register at elderinsightswny.eventbrite.com.
People are also reading…
Learn more at facebook.com/CarePatrolBuffaloNiagara.
email: sscanlon@buffnews.com
Twitter: @BNrefresh, @ScottBScanlon