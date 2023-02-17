Mary Beth Holewinski was a single mother in Kalamazoo, whose extended family lived on the other side of Michigan when she was diagnosed with leukemia in 2017.

Her daughters, Claudia, then 16, and Marilyn, 24, spent significant stretches during the next 14 months as primary caregivers for their mom, until she died in March 2018.

Their lives changed overnight.

“First thing, I quit my job, and my boyfriend, who’s now my husband, quit his job and we moved to Kalamazoo,” said Marilyn Holewinski Cole, who lived in Detroit at the time. They moved in with her mom and sister.

Because Mary Beth had a bone marrow transplant, “we had to keep everything as clean as possible,” Marilyn said. “I also managed her medications, her diet and then she had a port in her chest, so I had to change bandages and things like clean up any messes that happened."

Meanwhile, Marilyn worked full time – somebody had to pay the bills, since cancer forced Mary Beth to quit her job – and Claudia was a high school student with a part-time job.

It was overwhelming for both young women.

“It pretty much killed my mental health,” Marilyn said.

Their situation was not unique. One in five American adults serves as an unpaid caregiver for family members or other loved one with physical or mental health issues. The average age of a caregiver is 49. About 24% of adult unpaid caregivers – almost 13 million Americans – are 18 to 34. And that doesn’t include another 5.4 million adolescents who are unpaid caregivers, the American Society on Aging estimates.

More than half of caregivers under 18 support a parent; others support a grandparent, sibling or nonrelative.

Before the pandemic, young caregivers received little attention from policymakers. Yet they experience higher levels of social isolation, depression, anxiety and absenteeism from school compared to their noncaregiving peers.

The pandemic exacerbated those pain points. A recent survey of caregivers under age 30, commissioned by the New York-Michigan Solutions Journalism Collaborative, found 53% said that caregiving had taken a toll on their mental and/or physical health.

“There are not great supports out there for caregivers” of any age – and that’s especially true for teenagers and young adults cast in that role, said Susan Davis, a supervisor with Family & Children Services, a Kalamazoo nonprofit that provides behavioral health, child welfare and crisis intervention services.

“I can’t imagine being a young person just learning how to do things for themselves and now having to do that for a parent,” Davis said. “They kind of end up putting their lives on hold.”

There’s an app for that

There are potential solutions to address the mental health stresses, including the Me-We program model, designed by a European team to provide support for young caregivers – known in Europe as “carers.”

Available in the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy and Slovenia, the program aims at caregivers ages 15 to 17. Participants have been identified through school surveys that ask students about household members, their health status and responsibilities teens have in caring for family members with physical or mental health issues.

It includes seven two-hour group sessions to help teens “build psychological flexibility” and “manage difficult emotions,” while promoting resilience in challenging circumstances, said Feylyn Lewis, who worked at the project as a post-graduate student in the U.K..

“We also developed a mobile app for young carers in Europe, which really was meant to have broader outreach to youth caregivers across Europe and now, we hope, across the world,” said Lewis, now an assistant dean for the Vanderbilt University School of Nursing in Nashville, Tenn.

The free app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, she said.

Once the young caregiver downloads the app and creates an account, it can provide an individual with information based on their circumstances – for instance, caring for a parent with cancer, a sibling with cognitive disabilities or a family member with mental illness.

“Part of our research finds that, unfortunately, adolescents are often not seen by medical professionals” as part of the caregiving team and are not given medical information that would be helpful," Lewis said. “So one of the first aims is to provide knowledge” about the health issue they are dealing with.

“Another part of the app talks about the rights of young carers, and reminding adolescents that, 'hey, you’re protected under law in your prospective country,' ” such as the right to an education, she said.

The app includes a diary section that allows young caregivers to keep a password-protected online journal. It also helps users find news and research about caregiving; firsthand stories from other young caregivers and how they manage their situations; tips on self-care and handling emergencies; and a place where young caregivers can share tips about issues such as balancing caregiving and school.

Peer support helps

The app works best when combined with an in-person or virtual support group.

“That’s when the app really shines, because it has those take-home messages and supportive information,” , Lewis said.

She hopes schools and nonprofit organizations in the U.S. will consider implementing the Me-We model, including the support groups.

“We actually have a manual that trains those interested in being facilitators,” Lewis said. “It gives step-by-step instructions.”

A survey of participants in the Me-We program in Europe showed that teens appreciated the peer support and felt they learned new tools for dealing with their situation. A 2022 research paper on the program also suggested areas for improvement, such as broadening the age group targeted by the program and the need for ongoing support after the program ends.

Even without a formal program, Lewis said, the app has value as a “standalone, supportive tool” for individual teens, as well as young adults.

Davis, the Kalamazoo social worker, said she’s particularly intrigued by the availability of the app, pointing out that teens and young adults often gravitate to technology.

"We know that draws that generation in,” she said. “In finding what works to provide support for that generation, an app makes sense.”

Marilyn Holewinski Cole said she discovered an online chat group through the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society that was helpful, but she was the only young adult participant.

“Honest to God, it helps so much to talk to other people who are going through what you’re going through,” she said, although it was hard at times to relate to older caregivers.

She and her sister agreed it would have been even more helpful to hear and learn from those going through a similar challenge at their age.

Claudia Holewinski recalled she was angry about her mother dying, resentful about how her life had taken a tragic turn, and resistant about being parented by an older sibling. No question, she says now, she could have benefited from a program that would have helped her process her emotions.

“It’s very hard on your mental health to be a young person taking care of your parent, who’s the one supposed to be taking care of you,” she said, “and you need people to understand what you’re going through.”