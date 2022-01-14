Buffalo attorney teaches new UB law school class on mental health, well-being

Clinical depression is a debilitating condition that can strike anyone, anytime, from childhood into old age. The chronic disease – one to be respected and taken seriously like other chronic diseases – can flare up at any time. People wouldn’t tell you to ignore your cancer or diabetes – or snap out of those diseases. It happens all too often when it comes to mental illness. The conditions differ, but all involve physical changes in the body – and some people can forget that the body includes the brain.

Depression will endanger one in three Americans at some point during their lives – and one in five in any given year. In half of those cases, it comes with anxiety. In many cases, substance abuse becomes part of its damaging force.

Leading symptoms include an unusually sad mood that lingers at least two weeks; an abandonment of interests and activities; fatigue and lack of energy; unwarranted, but intense, feelings of worthlessness and guilt; difficulty concentrating and making decisions; moving more slowly, becoming easily agitated, or both; sleeping too little or too much; and feeling numb.

Counseling and other support, sometimes in tandem with medication, often leads to recovery.