Big increase in new Covid-19 cases in Erie and Niagara counties

The Biden administration is once more making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter. The White House COVID-19 coordinator says cases are up across 90% of the country. Deaths and hospitalizations are also on the rise, with nearly 3,000 deaths reported last week. Dr. Anisha Jha says most of those have been concentrated in people age 65 and older. As cases begin to rise again, much of the United States is also dealing with other respiratory viruses heading into this winter with an influx of flu and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus.