Big increase in new Covid-19 cases in Erie and Niagara counties

New Covid-19 cases reported in Erie and Niagara counties rose sharply last week, county health department officials announced. It was the third straight week of increases.
Erie County registered 1,378 cases during the week ending Dec. 17, a 40% jump from the 975 cases for the week ending Dec. 10. Two weeks ago, the total was 889. Results from at-home tests were not included.
In Niagara County, 199 new cases were reported, up from 130 the previous week, an increase of 53%. Two weeks ago, there were 123 new cases.
The seven-day case rate per 100,000 people in Erie County was 143, up from 102 the previous week. Erie County remains in the "medium" ranking of Covid-19 community levels set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the CDC's community transmission ratings, Erie County continues to have a "high" rating, health officials noted.
Wastewater surveillance data in Erie County during the past two weeks showed a major increase in the virus in the City of Tonawanda collection area and lesser increases in the Amherst, Big Sister Creek, Kenmore-Tonawanda, Lackawanna and Southtowns sewer sheds. Bird Island showed a slight decrease.
Erie County health officials said this would be their last weekly Covid-19 data report for 2022. Starting in January, they will only be issued monthly.