For the second time in a month, a gray fox found near Bemus Point has tested positive for rabies, the Chautauqua County Health Department reported.

According to the report, at least two people were bitten by the animal Tuesday near Route 430. A State Department of Environmental Conservation officer was called to the scene and killed the fox.

The fox was sent for testing, health officials said, and was found to be positive for rabies. The Health Department is following up with those who were bitten to be sure they get proper medical attention.

Anyone who might have had contact with the fox and who has not seen a medical provider should call the Health Department at 716-753-4783 or visit the nearest hospital emergency department.

The first fox bit several people June 9 near Route 380 in the Bemus Point area. It also was killed by a DEC officer and tested positive for rabies.