A peek at the Gronkowski clan's new fitness studio downtown

The Gronkowski brothers flung open the doors Saturday on the very fitness center they think a post-pandemic Buffalo needs.

It’s an installment of NexGen Fitness, the Texas-based chain of fitness centers that emphasizes personal service and isolation for those who want it. NexGen’s Buffalo clients will be able to work out in one of two well-equipped rooms reserved just for them, under the guidance of a trainer devoted just to them – usually for 45 minutes.

A 65-inch television will display the heart rate and calories burned for the client of the moment and for anyone else wearing a heart-rate monitor in the facility at the time. Customers can look up their performance during past workouts, too, to gauge their progress.

The Gronkowskis’ NexGen site occupies about 4,000 square feet on the first floor of Fountain Plaza in downtown Buffalo. The clan is not new to the fitness business. Its 13 G&G Fitness stores sell equipment in New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio. Much of the equipment ready for use at the new Buffalo facility bears the brand name “Gronk Fitness.”

“We liked how the city was making a big comeback,” said Dan Gronkowski, who like three of his four Amherst-raised brothers played in the NFL.