162,000 women helped doctors understand postmenopausal health. They're reaching their 100s.

Outcomes related to dementia, heart failure and frailty also have become part of the mix, along with the resiliency of an estimated 70,000 surviving participants, now aged 75 to over 100.

Participation

Ahles was in her early 70s when she enrolled.

Born Sept. 13, 1916, she lived in an orphanage as an infant and toddler before being adopted by a couple who owned on a farm in Ashford, about 15 miles south of Springville.

Ahles dreamed of becoming a doctor after graduating from Springville Griffith Institute in 1933, a then-unaffordable route for her and her family. Instead, she went to cosmetology school, where physiology and biology were part of the curriculum.

“She was always very good at helping friends and family who would have ailments or need medical care,” Schweikert said during a video chat last month that included her mom, who laughed, smiled and nodded approvingly often during the interview but left the talking to her daughter.

Both agreed a fall 2 1/2 years ago that resulted in Ahles breaking her left leg slowed her somewhat. She has since lived with her daughter and son-in-law, Calvin Luther, just outside Springville.