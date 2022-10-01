 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Halloween decorating: There's always space for a new trend or two

frog skeleton

Decorative animal skeletons, such as this frog from Lowe's, are a trend this Halloween.

 Photo courtesy Lowe's
For those who enjoy decorating for Halloween, the time is getting frightfully close. (Honestly, we don’t know what happened to September, either.)

Whether your Halloween style is creepy or cute, you probably have your favorite decor stored away in the garage, basement or attic. But if you’re looking for some fresh additions, you might want to check out some trends.

Consider this: “We’re seeing a lot of sales of our black wreaths. A lot of people are making their own wreaths, so they have a plain black wreath – or we have black wreaths that are pre-lit with orange lights – and they decorate them themselves,” said Laura Gordon, vice president of e-commerce for Cheektowaga-based Gordon Companies, parent brand of christmascentral.com and christmas.com.

“I would say in the past two to three years we’ve seen a huge uptick in black wreaths,” she said. The interest in them has likely been influenced by Etsy, Pinterest and the DIY trend.

black wreath

DIYers can enjoy decorating their own black wreath for Halloween. This one from Christmascentral.com comes with orange lights.

Sales of black Christmas trees, which the company has sold for a long time, have picked up again over the past couple years, she said.

“People will decorate them with orange ornaments and some lights. It’s something you can do that’s really simple. People don’t have to go as elaborate as they do at Christmas,” said Gordon, who says people buy them in all sizes.

Other trends Gordon sees: More animated items, such as a 5½- or 6-foot animated butler or clown; lots of interest in orange and purple string lights, and lighted window silhouettes or decorations – skeletons, pumpkins, ghosts, etc., that you just put in the window and plug into the wall.

A few other trends to watch for wherever and however you shop:

• Decorative skeleton animals. Faux human skulls and skeletons are a Halloween decorating staple, but there’s a menagerie of animals available for indoor or outdoor decorating. From Chihuahua or French bulldog skeletons to cats, frogs, fish, unicorns, snakes and more, some of these are sized just right for creepy tabletop decor – or any other spot they wish to claim.

Scary clown

The 6-foot Scary Clown, from Lowe's.

• Big and bigger. According to Lowe’s, the Halloween enthusiast community is really embracing size and looking for that “wow” factor from their home decorations. Its oversized characters include the 8½-foot ginormous Reaper and Scary Clown and the animated 12-foot mummy.

Home Depot also has choices for anyone out there looking to create the scariest house on the block. The 9½-foot Immortal Werewolf – with light-up eyes, moving body parts, howling sound effects – is just one option. “Dude is a beast,” wrote one reviewer on the website.

But get moving. Check retailers’ websites for availability. These characters often sell out fast.

• Anything but orange pumpkins. On a less frightful note, decorative pumpkins in colors from light to dark and in different fabrics and finishes take off this season. Velvet is especially popular. Etsy sells velvet pumpkins in various sizes in pink, ivory, taupe, yellow, gray, blue, dark teal and more. Some are sold in sets. These are more fall-ish than Halloween-ish, naturally, and are recommended for fall wedding centerpieces as well as seasonal home decor. Michaels and Target are just two other sources. (Again, check online for availability.)

• Pastels. A pink pumpkin is one thing. But pastel Halloween decor of all kinds is ending up on trend lists for 2022. It’s not for everyone, and certainly not for traditionalists. Pinterest and Etsy are big on the look. Purple spider web table runners. Pink bat wall decorations. Throw pillows depicting images of skulls wearing ... flower crowns? It’s all out there.

• Black and white. Another color story: Black and white – buffalo checks, plaids and other patterns, whether on a pillow, fabric pumpkin or table decor – is everywhere. The good thing is that you can use it all season, Gordon said.

People are increasingly interested in decorating not just for Halloween but for the harvest season – from September through November, she said. Black and white is flexible enough to fit in with it all.

Plaid pumpkin

Black-and-white decorative accessories, such as this buffalo plaid fabric pumpkin, blend with Halloween decor but can be used all through the harvest season.

Feeling inspired? This season, treat yourself to something that speaks – or howls – at you.

As the Halloween decorating season kicks off, we would love to see photos of your outdoor and indoor displays. Whether your decorating style is spooky, chic or cute, email your photos to homeandstyle@buffnews.com. Please include your name (a phone number is helpful) and we will be in touch for any upcoming Halloween features.

0 Comments

Here's why decorating for fall might actually make you feel happier

