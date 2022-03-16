Great Gardening: There are tasks to do in March but don't go overboard

How wonderful is that first day when spring is in the air. It will likely be different for each of us, but I hope you experience the euphoria.
Clearly the spring feeling has little to do with the calendar. The days of March can be frigid winter or feel like hurricanes are upon us. But most of us, gardeners especially, know the feeling that spring is here.
I had my first spring rush two weeks ago, just one day when there was sunshine, the hint of a warm breeze, and the ice dam had finally crashed down. I saw nubby bulb noses peeking out of the soil, and buds forming on the hellebores. It made me giddy. I was a girl again, with my rubber boots on, splashing in puddles.
On a practical note, I know that seasoned gardeners take all this excitement with a dose of caution. There are only a few important things to do actually, besides walking around and chortling with joy. And by walking, we mean not walking on the soil.
For newer gardeners it’s especially important to understand the timing of some basic steps. It is not time to buy tomato plants, till the soil, or fill your planters with potting mix. Be patient, but also get busy with important tasks.
What you can do early
1. March is for cleanup, and we all have lots of that to do. Pick up limbs, twigs, fallen leaves; options include starting a brush pile or composting.
Cleanup also includes the perennial garden, if you didn’t tidy up thoroughly in fall. If the birds didn’t eat the seedheads you left for them, it’s OK to cut them too. Clip off standing stems 2 or 3 inches above the emerging green plant crowns or shoots. Cut and rake away the messy daylily and hosta leaves, and dead stems on the plants that stay green in winter (Helleborus, Heuchera, Bergenia). Cut back ornamental grasses to about 3 inches (above new growth) and be careful: Some leaves have sharp edges. However, do not yet remove the mulch over fragile plants. Weather extremes will still happen.
2. March is for pruning. If you don’t know how to prune small trees, grapevines and shrubs, please don’t until you learn from a good teacher or from one of the many excellent how-to pruning books.
While otherwise healthy plants usually survive bad pruning, if you go wildly clip-clip-clipping, you can set them back, deform them, or prevent their flowering this year.
And many fine species of trees and shrubs do not need routine pruning, except for a damaged or diseased limb. If the plant is blocking a window or overlapping the sidewalk, it was planted in the wrong place. Ultimately, one can’t make a big shrub into a small one. But you can cut an individual branch back if needed.
While you’re looking for your pruning book, here are some quick tips:
• As soon as possible, prune grapevines, fruit trees and some woody shrubs (properly).
• Do not prune anything that flowers in spring, such as forsythias, lilacs, flowering almonds and viburnums – unless it’s a broken or misguided limb or two. You would be cutting off flower buds.
• Do not prune the big-leaf (macrophylla) hydrangeas that currently show sticks and potential buds. It is too soon to tell which stems (sticks) and buds have life in them, so they can flower in June. If you cut all those stems down, you will get a second growth from the base of the plant, but it will flower only later in summer.
• Do not prune roses yet, and leave most evergreens alone.
• Always cut just above a bud or a branch juncture, and never in the middle of a branch or stem. (Get the book, or hire the professional, please.)
3. March is for preparing tools, hardware and equipment. On rainy days, get out the Brillo pad and soapy water and clean tools. Oil them. Sharpen blades, shovels and hoes. Some garden centers or hardware stores have such services. Inspect and clean tomato cages, pots and planters. Check the tires on the wheelbarrow, and definitely check the condition of the lawnmower. (It is easier to get service now rather than on May Day when the grass grows green.)
4. March is also for planning projects and consulting with professional landscapers. Hardscape – meaning paths, fences, walls, decks, pergolas, fountains (anything that doesn’t grow in the garden) – is best installed long before the plants have grown tall. If you are having work done within the tree line of valuable trees, or anywhere near perennial or shrub roots, work with the contractor to decide how you can protect those plants. Contractors who are not plant people do not know that you can kill a tree by cutting roots or compacting the soil, and they may not recognize a precious perennial or young shrub underfoot. Sometimes you have to lift and move some plants, or create platforms or walking paths. Think it through.
5. March is also for protecting the emerging bulbs and some perennials. Rabbits and deer really crave succulent greens now, so put chicken-wire tunnels – or some kind of fencing or barrier – over the shoots until they have a fighting chance. Tulips are the most vulnerable; daffodils are mostly safe.
6. Last “to-do”: Help the birds. Get properly designed bluebird boxes up, and clean any old birdhouses. Keep filling the feeders and provide fresh water.
Winter weather is far from finished with us. We will have some frosts or freezing nights even in May. Meanwhile, do join me in the celebration of as much spring spirit as we can muster.