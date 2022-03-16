Great Gardening: There are tasks to do in March but don't go overboard

How wonderful is that first day when spring is in the air. It will likely be different for each of us, but I hope you experience the euphoria.

Clearly the spring feeling has little to do with the calendar. The days of March can be frigid winter or feel like hurricanes are upon us. But most of us, gardeners especially, know the feeling that spring is here.

I had my first spring rush two weeks ago, just one day when there was sunshine, the hint of a warm breeze, and the ice dam had finally crashed down. I saw nubby bulb noses peeking out of the soil, and buds forming on the hellebores. It made me giddy. I was a girl again, with my rubber boots on, splashing in puddles.

On a practical note, I know that seasoned gardeners take all this excitement with a dose of caution. There are only a few important things to do actually, besides walking around and chortling with joy. And by walking, we mean not walking on the soil.

For newer gardeners it’s especially important to understand the timing of some basic steps. It is not time to buy tomato plants, till the soil, or fill your planters with potting mix. Be patient, but also get busy with important tasks.

What you can do early