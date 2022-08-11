Great Gardening: Reflections on the season's garden walks and tours

How lovely it would be to have a survey of all the gardeners and visitors to answer, “What was different in the gardens and on the walks this year?” No such survey exists, and my observations can only represent my experiences and what I heard during my random July visits on garden walks and the Tours of Open Gardens.

But I did note trends and a broad evolution in perspective and priorities. The answers to “What’s new?” landed in three broad categories.

Positive, affirming, joyful

Whenever I laid my question at host gardeners’ busy feet, they answered spontaneously with a variation of: “People are so thrilled to be doing this!” “They are so happy to be outside seeing flowers and other people!” “It’s all about community, even more than about the gardens.”

The East Side Garden Walk, held July 23-24, is the epitome of gardening for community empowerment. This year’s walk expanded to two days, and attendance multiplied. Co-chair Renata Toney said the walk was “filled with the spirit of hope and healing in the shadows of the May 14 shooting.” Her committee’s goal was to “unite as a city, and showcase the East Side’s renewal and good neighbors.” It worked.

Along with Toney and other host gardeners, I met visitors from Southtowns, Northtowns, Rochester, Canada and Pennsylvania, who were experiencing elegant ornamental gardens, full-scale food plots and lovely people. A non-stop flow came from suburbia and small towns – people coming to revisit former neighborhoods, or just to check out what a less-familiar part of the city is like. Toney also appreciated the range of garden enthusiasts who showed up, from master gardeners to beginners: “We welcomed a sea of smiling faces to witness our hard work and natural majesty,” she said.

Equally heartening was the big “welcome back” moment that characterized Garden Walk Buffalo, July 30-31.

This summer was the first time in three years that Canadian visitors could cross the border for the walk, which has grown from 29 gardens in 1995 to more than 300 this year. Over the decades, it has become a destination treat for great numbers of them. Gardeners in Eden, Hamburg and Snyder said that out-of-state and Canadian tourists also returned in droves.

Jim Charlier, leader in Buffalo garden tourism, specifically logged visitors from Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida, Washington D.C., Maine, New Jersey, North Carolina and France – all traveling here just for the walk. The French visitor was the former director of Nature and Environment at Disneyland Paris.

Another guest, who has been studying us for 23 years, was a leader in developing the successful Garden Walk Cleveland. He is one of several garden tourism innovators who have been helped and inspired by Charlier and other leaders of Garden Walk Buffalo, Gardens Buffalo Niagara and Visit Buffalo Niagara.

Native, nature-friendly, organic

Gardening styles have loosened up, according to my broad observation (and many national books and magazines). Whether Covid-19-inspired, or as a product of super-busy, spread-thin lives (or just gardeners maturing), I see front yards and backyards that are more cottage-style and less tightly clipped. More gardens are layered and floriferous, rather than geometrically groomed. Many lawns are smaller than before – or planted with clover and wildflowers. Did they all get Mother Nature’s memo?

That relaxed and natural style trend works in sync with the native plants and pollinator gardening movement. Laurie Ousley, president-elect for Gardens Buffalo Niagara, is an educator in ecological sustainability. She was pivotal in developing Conservation Day and a butterfly release to kick off Garden Walk Buffalo. Her garden illustrates her belief in habitat and ecosystem protection. She’s noticed a huge surge in people who ask about pollinators and sustainable practices. They “get it,” she said.

They no longer think it is odd that she leaves the aphids on the honeysuckle so that the birds can have a good meal. Her evidence that guests weren’t just nodding and being polite: They kept asking for book titles and websites, and they stayed.

Ousley isn’t alone. From Hamburg to Akron to Lockport, more gardeners than ever declared their yards a Certified Wildlife Habitat, and provided signage and literature about native plants. These gardeners listed their gardens as organic, pollinator- and bird-friendly on some 16 tour maps and in the “Tours of Open Gardens” book.

Most dramatically, Ellen Moomaw, leader of the new East Aurora Garden Walk, displayed a dazzling sidewalk bed bursting with native plants including Joe-Pye (Eupatorium), goldenrod, helenium, coneflowers and rudbeckia. Native-plant advocates like Moomaw and so many others are strong spokespersons for this burgeoning trend.

Food out front

I, for one, was thrilled to talk with young renters or homeowners, such as the gardener on Dartmouth Avenue, who proudly displayed an out-front garden. She exuded total joy and eagerness to teach the world about growing vegetables, berries and tree fruits (even figs), surrounded by herbs and coneflowers – all in her front yard. She is also a recycler, using found garden props, a passionate and smart seed-saver and, like nearly all her peers, an organic grower.

Vegetables also held center stage in ever-increasing urban farm plots, community gardens and multi-ethnic neighborhoods across the city. Not only do people want to know the sources of their food, many sense an urgency about growing food as close as possible to the families and communities who need it.

Jeff Leyonmark, who was on the Buzz Around Hamburg Garden Walk July 9-10, developed a most remarkable food garden – an “urban farm” it could be called, although not exactly urban. He demonstrates how a relatively small space can achieve maximum production and beauty by building the soil, using raised beds and intensive planting, applying science, and putting out a whole lot of energy. Even the chickens are eating very well.

Whatever else you or I observed in this season of garden visits – more train gardens, more rain barrels and other efforts to conserve water, more containers, new trees – I hope you share the belief that gardening and gardeners are forces for good. We are growing – in many senses of the word.

Sally Cunningham is a garden writer, lecturer and consultant.