Great Gardening: Grow your plant and landscape vocabulary

If you’re not a serious gardener and you’re visiting a garden or going along on a garden walk or tour, you’re bound to hear some words and phrases that you might not understand. It may help you to know what the plant geeks are talking about. Here are a few:

• Allée (pronounced al-lay, accent on the second syllable): A path between two rows of uniform trees or tall shrubs. Depending on location and dimension, an allée might be flanked by linden trees, hornbeams, sycamores, crape myrtles, Italian cypresses, or whatever suits the site.

• Bonsai (pronounced bone sigh): From the Japanese art of pruning and training trees or shrubs, the plants are kept miniaturized, growing in pots often for hundreds of years.

• Border: Often used to describe a strip of ornamental plants bordering a fence, sidewalk, or edge of the yard. But a border can be any long planting anywhere, sometimes placed to designate garden areas or “garden rooms.”

• Compost: The almost magical material made from the decomposition of organic matter, such as leaves, grass, manure, shredded paper and food scraps. It adds texture, drainage and life to the soil. Good compost contains billions of living organisms that process organic matter and provide nutrients in a form that plants can use. Compost can be used in the soil, or on top of the garden.

• Espalier: Whether you see one at a grand public garden, or in Jim Charlier’s Lancaster Avenue garden in Buffalo, the practice of espalier is the same: A small tree (usually a fruit tree or grapevine) is planted close to a wall or trellis. As it grows, the branches are clipped so that none reach outward and the plant grows flat, tied to supports, along the wall.

• Garden: A basic word that confuses people. An estate garden is the whole hundreds-of-acres property. In England the garden is the whole yard. We often refer to small private gardens – as in Buffalo – as the entire space as well. In America some people use the word just for a particular vegetable garden, flower garden, or specific planting beds.

• Green walls (also called living walls): Vertical structures covered with plants that grow into a planting medium and usually have irrigation systems. In Buffalo a green wall may be seen in the lobby of 250 Delaware Ave., designed by Botanicus Inc. The largest green wall in the United States is at Longwood Gardens, south of Philadelphia.

• Hardiness zones: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) maintains a hardiness zone map to help people know what plants can grow in a certain region. (Some other hardiness zone maps exist as well.) The map is based on the lowest-probable winter temperature (which is not the only factor affecting plant survival, but it’s a big one). For many decades most of Western New York has been considered a Hardiness Zone 5, meaning that winter temperatures sometimes drop to minus 10 degrees, or occasionally minus 20 degrees. Several recent decades have shown slightly milder patterns in winter, so that the map was revised, labeling some of WNY a Zone 6A or 6B. If anyone asks you “What’s your zone?,” don’t panic. Just say, “Mostly Zone 5” to be safe.

• Latin names: Not intended to intimate you or aggrandize the speaker, the (usually) Latin name is the only way to ensure that you are talking about the same plant – in any country or local business. The name identifies the plant genus, species, and sometimes the variety (which occurred naturally) or the cultivar (selected and propagated by humans).

• Mulch: Often confused with compost, mulch is material that is used on top of the soil to block weeds, to retain soil moisture, or to decorate and delineate landscape beds. Popular garden and landscape mulches are shredded bark, wood chips, cocoa shells, straw, or chopped-up leaves. A living mulch, green mulch, or cover crop is a planted soil covering (buckwheat, rye, clover) that blocks weeds and adds organic matter to the soil when it is turned under. Many gardeners also use paper or cardboard to cover the soil and block weeds.

• Shrub: A multi-stemmed woody plant, whether evergreen or deciduous. A shrub could be small or 15 feet tall. Horticulturists prefer the word “shrubs” rather than “bushes.”

Gardeners or not, it’s always good to listen how other people talk about their passions and to grow our vocabularies.

Sally Cunningham is a garden writer, lecturer and consultant.