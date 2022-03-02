Gasport gardeners share hits and flops from 2021 and plans for this year

“We had lots of parties, so that was nice,” she said. They were down there every weekend through mid-October, she added.

The couple also recently opened an Airbnb on the Erie Canal in Gasport.

What didn’t turn out so well? Her gladioluses didn’t do well at all, even though they were beautiful the last couple years. “I didn’t even pick one glad because of the thrips – the tiny, tiny bugs that get in them and just destroy them,” she said.

It has happened before with the glads. “If it’s a wet season, (the thrips) kind of take over,” she said.

A lot of their zinnias weren’t as big as usual. “I think it was just too wet and got a late start on everything,” she said.

So what’s next? In addition to the new rock garden, the Snedikers also plan to add a new cutting garden, so there will be even more flowers on the property.

Carrie Snediker is hoping to do the flowers for the wedding.

Other projects include cleaning up some tree damage that occurred during construction on a nearby bridge. They also plan to once again participate in the Tours of Open Gardens in July.

“We’re looking forward to a good season once this winter is over,” Dave Snediker said.

