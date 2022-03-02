Gasport gardeners share hits and flops from 2021 and plans for this year

An outdoor kitchen under a pergola. Gardens with 400 daylily hybrids, perennials, annuals, herbs and decor. And, near the front, a moon gate – which is a circular opening in a garden wall that visitors can walk through.
It’s all found on this 2-acre property in Gasport, which borders a creek.
The gardens of Dave and Carrie Snediker were featured last summer in The Buffalo News’ “Outdoor Spaces” series. They were also on Gardens Buffalo Niagara’s Tours of Open Gardens in July.
This winter The News reconnected with gardeners from the series to ask them about the 2021 season. What worked? What flopped? And what’s ahead for 2022? Last week we talked with the Snedikers.
You can view photos and read stories from last summer’s “Outdoor Spaces” features online, including the Snedikers’ garden, at go.buffalonews.com/outdoorspaces.
Also, keep an eye on gardensbuffaloniagara.com for more information on Open Gardens and other events.
Below, the Snedikers shared some thoughts about their gardens:
Successes in 2021? “The dahlias were really pretty. It took a while for them to start growing, but once they did they were really nice. Then they went into November because of the late frost,” said Carrie Snediker, a lifelong gardener who runs Alice’s Garden, a small, fresh-cut flower business named for her mother. She sells flowers during the season from a roadside stand in front of the house.
Last fall the couple also added a rock garden with perennials and shrubs toward the back of the garden. “It has a little stone pathway, and it connects two of the bigger gardens,” she said.
The new garden will be a background for a wedding, said Dave Snediker, who owns A Superior Concrete in Gasport.
Their daughter, who owns Half Baked Cafe in Lockport specializing in cookies, plans to marry in 2023.
The pergola – which has a wood-fired pizza oven, bar and TV – was also a big success last season.
The Snedikers like to entertain. They have 40 relatives on her side, with 12 families living quite close.
It worked out really well with the Bills having such a good season, said Carrie Snediker, who also does bookkeeping for her nephew’s construction company, Ray Brigham Construction in Lockport, and A Superior Concrete.
“We had lots of parties, so that was nice,” she said. They were down there every weekend through mid-October, she added.
The couple also recently opened an Airbnb on the Erie Canal in Gasport.
What didn’t turn out so well? Her gladioluses didn’t do well at all, even though they were beautiful the last couple years. “I didn’t even pick one glad because of the thrips – the tiny, tiny bugs that get in them and just destroy them,” she said.
It has happened before with the glads. “If it’s a wet season, (the thrips) kind of take over,” she said.
A lot of their zinnias weren’t as big as usual. “I think it was just too wet and got a late start on everything,” she said.
So what’s next? In addition to the new rock garden, the Snedikers also plan to add a new cutting garden, so there will be even more flowers on the property.
Carrie Snediker is hoping to do the flowers for the wedding.
Other projects include cleaning up some tree damage that occurred during construction on a nearby bridge. They also plan to once again participate in the Tours of Open Gardens in July.
“We’re looking forward to a good season once this winter is over,” Dave Snediker said.