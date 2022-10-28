 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
For Bills fans, football-themed Halloween decorations are the way to go

  • Updated
More photos of Depew display

Halloween decor with a Buffalo Bills twist features partying skeletons on a lawn in Depew, Oct. 23, 2022. The skeletons mimic various Buffalo Bills fans' celebrations, from jumping through a table to a representation of Ken "Pinto Ron" Johnson, the super fan who made getting showered with mustard and ketchup a tailgating ritual. This is at the home of Kyle and Caitlin Kucharski.

 Libby March
For some Western New Yorkers, every day is Game Day this time of year. As the Halloween decorating season coincides with fall football, jersey-sporting skeletons and helmet-wearing inflatable pumpkins are setting up camp on front lawns and porches.

Outside a Town of Tonawanda home, a skeleton placed on a bicycle dons a Bills shirt. At another home, a scarecrow wears one near a Billieve flag.

In Depew, it’s tailgate time at the home of Kyle and Caitlin Kucharski. What started as a display with four skeletons a couple years ago has grown to 11 skeletons depicting fans who indulge – and sometimes overindulge – in pregame parking lot rituals and celebrations. A hand-painted sign in front of the display reads “Mafia Tailgate Zone.”

“I saw someone do something similar online, and then I just took off and ran with it on my own,” Kyle Kucharski said.

And in East Aurora, another lawn display features four 12-foot skeletons (in Bills jerseys) and four 5-foot skeletons (wearing shirts from other teams).

“We change it up every week, based on who the Bills are playing,” said Chris Contento, who owns the rental home on a street with many passers-by.

“The first one we ever did – and this is how it caught on – is we had ‘Josh Allen’ slamming (Kansas City Chiefs quarterback) ‘Patrick Mahomes’ through a table when they played last year. People were like, ‘Wow that’s really cool. What are you going to do for next week?’ Then we just started changing it every week. I think that’s the best part of it because it changes all the time,” said Contento, who lives in a home near the rental with his wife, Christina, and their three children.

A Very Bills Halloween

A home in East Aurora features giant skeletons dressed in Buffalo Bills jerseys  and shorter skeletons representing opposing teams. "I do it for the kids," said Chris Contento, who owns the rental and lives with his family nearby.

Back in Depew, Kucharski went all out with his tailgate theme. One skeleton – wearing an old No. 94 jersey, which was former Bills player Mario Williams’ number – portrays a fan who has landed on a folding table as though he had jumped through it, a popular tailgate stunt. Another depicts Ken “Pinto Ron” Johnson, the die-hard Bills fan who has made a tradition of getting showered with mustard and ketchup. A third sits in a red Adirondack chair, covered with cobwebs, wearing a “Trust the Process” shirt and holding a sign that reads “Waiting for a Super Bowl.” Another skeleton, wearing a chef’s hat and apron, mans a charcoal grill. And still another is posed over a garbage can.

“He overindulged,” Kucharski said.

Kucharski has illuminated the display for nighttime viewing. He has orange lights in the grill to mimic glowing coals. He also added orange lights to the logs in the fire pit to make it look like a real fire.

When he takes down the display, he leaves the skeletons on their stakes and stores them in the basement.

Depew display

In the Depew display, a jersey-wearing skeleton portrays a fan who has landed on a folding table as if he had jumped through it, a popular tailgate stunt. Former Bills player Mario Williams wore No. 94.

The tailgate Halloween display, now in its third year, is just one tradition. While Kucharski said they try to get to one Bills game each season, “we do a whole thing on Sundays with our families. We have our little rituals that we do.”

This includes heading to his in-laws’ home for a gathering they call “Club Garage” and lighting a fire pit outside in the driveway. He and his wife bring food associated with the opposing team’s city.

“For Miami, we did Cuban sandwiches. For Kansas City, we did barbecue. I brought the smoker over and we did ribs and pork belly,” Kucharski said.

“We have probably 25 people for every game,” he said.

In addition, for one game each season, he and his neighbor across the street set up a 100-inch projector screen in the front yard and have a party between the two houses.

The Bills-themed Halloween display in East Aurora is an ongoing project, as it changes every week. The 12-foot skeletons portray Josh Allen (No. 17), Stefon Diggs (No. 14), Dawson Knox (No. 88) and Von Miller (No. 40). In the week leading up to the Oct. 16 game against Kansas City, the display featured the smaller skeletons representing Chiefs players bowing down to Allen. Christina Contento uses a Cricut cutting machine, used for crafting, to create shirts.

Chris Contento said they even changed the display for the bye week, starting by bringing over pool lounge chairs from their own home for each of the four Bills player skeletons.

“We had all four of them lounging. My wife found these triple extra-large Hawaiian shirts, and we had the 5-foot skeletons dressed up like little waiters. One of the little skeletons is Tom Brady, one is Patrick Mahomes, and my wife found hula skirts for them,” Contento said.

It all takes time, but people chip in to help, he said.

“My brother-in-law and sister-in-law live in the house and get stuck with having to fix the skeletons if one blows down during the week. My aunt and mother-in-law get stuck baby-sitting and doing the running around. We think it’s going to take an hour, and most nights, we’re there until 11,” Contento said.

A Very Bills Halloween

Another view of the East Aurora display.

Many residents watch for the latest weekly display, including one who commented: “We send our kids photos every week. They live in Arizona.”

While Contento is a Bills fan, of course, he described his degree of enthusiasm this way: “We love the Bills and Sundays are for football, but it doesn’t affect my work or personal life,” he laughed.

And as for his own family’s outdoor decorations at their home just five minutes away from the rental, there’s not much to see besides a couple pumpkins the kids recently carved.

“We don’t have any Halloween decorations at our own house, which is really funny,” he said.

