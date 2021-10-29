Halloween costume memories: Readers recall some of their favorites

For many, choosing a Halloween costume means running out to buy a mass-produced getup or borrowing something from a family member’s closet to quickly throw together an outfit.

But when readers were asked to share their most memorable costumes, it was anything but those easy options.

Sure, time these days may be short. Sewing skills limited. But memories of creative costumes can last for years, even decades.

“When I was growing up in the ‘60s, my Mum (the late Lucy M. Yondt) made such creative costumes,” said Southtowns resident Pamela Yondt-Witte, an interior designer.

“She probably used patterns. She made a Mr. Peanut costume for my sister. When I was about 10 she made an upside-down clown costume with slipper-type shoes on my hands and cut-out hands on my feet and a clown head above my knees. I had to raise my arms to make it look like I was standing on my head. Such great memories,” she said.

Jennifer K. Fortune had similar experiences with her mom, Beverly Fortune.

“She made a lot of costumes all my life. She’s very creative,” said Fortune, media director at FIFTEEN, an advertising and marketing agency on Delaware Avenue.