Gowns for Prom, which provides donated formal wear and accessories for free to young women attending their high school galas, will return for the first time since the pandemic to distribute items from 3 to 7 p.m. April 11, 12 and 13 on the stage at Shea's Performing Arts Center.

The non-profit program organized by Colvin Cleaners, the Allstate Foundation and Reeds Jenss, collects donations of used gowns, purses and shoes. Colvin Cleaners cleans, sorts and distributes them at no cost.

This year Jeffrey Zimmer, owner and president of Reed Jenss, is donating a pair of earrings or a bracelet to every young woman who selects a gown at Shea's.

To obtain a gown, high school students must register online at gownsforprom.com. Donations of gowns, purses and shoes are still being accepted. For a list of drop-off locations, visit the website.