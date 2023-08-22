Two teens are in custody in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday morning on a street in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, they are suspected of being in a stolen Kia just before 8:30 a.m. when one of the occupants jumped out of the vehicle and held up a woman walking in the 100 block of Mills Street, taking her purse and a cell phone.
Police said the suspects – a 13-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy – were apprehended east of Bailey Avenue in the vicinity of Crossman Avenue. Detectives said the Kia, which was recovered, had been stolen overnight in Buffalo. An investigation is continuing.
