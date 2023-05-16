Seven churches in Buffalo and others in Albion, Medina and Niagara Falls will welcome visitors this weekend during the New York Landmark Society's annual Sacred Sites Open House.
Free pre-booked tours are available through Explore Buffalo at four Buffalo churches – First Presbyterian Church, 1 Symphony Circle, and Trinity Episcopal Church, 371 Delaware Ave., at 11 a.m. Saturday; Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 115 O’Connell St., at 1 p.m. Saturday; and Central Park United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. Sunday. Register at explorebuffalo.org.
Musical interludes, including a 3 p.m. performance by Elizabeth Clay on the 1927 Tellers-Kent organ, accompany an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Blessed Trinity Church, 317 Leroy Ave. For more info, visit blessedtrinitybuffalo.org.
People are also reading…
Also open in Buffalo are the Buffalo Religious Arts Center, 147 East St., from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday; and St. John's Grace Episcopal Church, 51 Colonial Circle, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Taking part elsewhere are a cobblestone church at 14389 Ridge Road West, Albion; St. John's Episcopal Church, 200 E. Center St., Medina; and the First Baptist Church, 554 Main St., Niagara Falls. For more information, visit nylandmarks.org.
I