Seven churches in Buffalo and others in Albion, Medina and Niagara Falls will welcome visitors this weekend during the New York Landmark Society's annual Sacred Sites Open House.

Free pre-booked tours are available through Explore Buffalo at four Buffalo churches – First Presbyterian Church, 1 Symphony Circle, and Trinity Episcopal Church, 371 Delaware Ave., at 11 a.m. Saturday; Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 115 O’Connell St., at 1 p.m. Saturday; and Central Park United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. Sunday. Register at explorebuffalo.org.

Musical interludes, including a 3 p.m. performance by Elizabeth Clay on the 1927 Tellers-Kent organ, accompany an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Blessed Trinity Church, 317 Leroy Ave. For more info, visit blessedtrinitybuffalo.org.

Also open in Buffalo are the Buffalo Religious Arts Center, 147 East St., from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday; and St. John's Grace Episcopal Church, 51 Colonial Circle, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Taking part elsewhere are a cobblestone church at 14389 Ridge Road West, Albion; St. John's Episcopal Church, 200 E. Center St., Medina; and the First Baptist Church, 554 Main St., Niagara Falls. For more information, visit nylandmarks.org.

