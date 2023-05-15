The first $111,000 in donations will be matched dollar for dollar Wednesday as the Catholic Charities Appeal holds its annual HOPE Day, the Diocese of Buffalo announced.

The matching funds include contributions from Delaware North, Energy Mark and Thomann Asphalt Paving, the announcement said.

The 24-hour campaign will help Catholic Charities reach this year's goal of $9.5 million by June 30. To date, the Appeal has raised $7 million since January.

Volunteers and Catholic Charities staff will be contacting potential donors throughout the day by phone, by email and through social media.

New and additional gifts to the Appeal may be made at ccwny.org/HOPEDay or by calling 716-218-1400.

The Appeal supports 57 programs and services provided by Catholic Charities and many diocesan ministries.