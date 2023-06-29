March 15, 1957 – June 23, 2023

It was said many times that if Father Joe Bayne hadn't become a priest, he would have been a firefighter.

Just like them, he raced to fires and other emergencies. He had a call number – ES-11. He was at the scene of the crash of Flight 3407 in Clarence in February 2009 in less than 25 minutes.

Instead of deploying hoses and raising ladders, he quelled the pain of trauma and grief with comfort, empathy and prayer. He described his role as "a ministry of presence."

"His passion, dedication, and professionalism are legendary and are second only to his care and compassion," Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said in a farewell tribute in 2018 as Father Bayne ended his 13-year tenure as the city's first fire department chaplain.

A Franciscan friar, he left Buffalo for Chicopee, Mass., where he was pastor of St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Basilica, his order's largest parish, and once again was chaplain for the fire department.

From there, he was assigned to Chicago to serve as associate director of formation for the Franciscan Friars Conventual Postulancy Program, where he worked with young men entering the order.

He died June 23 in Chicago. He was 66.

Born in Baltimore, Joseph William Bayne Jr. said that he grew up in a firehouse. His uncles and brothers were in the fire service. His father died in 1977 fighting a high-rise fire.

He attended Archbishop Curley High School in Baltimore, which is affiliated with the Franciscan Friars Conventual, and joined the order after he graduated in 1975.

Professing his vows on Aug. 15, 1976, he earned a bachelor's degree in philosophy in 1980 from St. Hyacinth College and Seminary in Granby, Mass., then attended the former St. Anthony-on-Hudson Seminary in Rensselaer, where he completed a master of divinity degree and was ordained a priest in 1985.

He served as parochial vicar for parishes in Shamokin, Pa., then came to Buffalo in 1989 when the order asked him to open the Franciscan Center, a shelter for runaway and homeless youth on Seneca Street. He served as its executive director for 29 years.

At a news conference announcing its closing in 2018, he said, "We took care of over 4,000 young men who needed a safe place, a place where they could be mentored, a place where they grew and learned some life skills to either return to their families or make it out there on their own."

He became the first chaplain for Erie County Emergency Services in 1990. Among the many people he attended were firefighter Donald Herbert and his family as Herbert struggled to emerge from a long coma after a roof collapsed on him during a three-alarm house fire in December 1995.

"I listen to people's problems a lot, the kids who live here and then my fire and emergency people," he told Buffalo News reporter Jane Kwiatkowski in an interview at the Franciscan Center in 2015. "They tell me I handle crisis and other people's issues well. I give them a shoulder and some support without the judgment. ... But it's exhausting. Sometimes you have to wring out the sponge by doing something happy."

He was one of the volunteers from Buffalo who went to assist at ground zero five days after the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center in 2001.

In a statement about his efforts there published by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, he said: "I roamed around ground zero in my turnout gear, speaking to the rescue personnel as they came off the smoking burning pile that was holy ground. I shook hands, hugged, gave bottles of water and often prayed quietly with them. I even mustered some smiles and laughter. ... In true St. Francis of Assisi style, I patted and blessed the rescue dogs as they came off the pile after their shift.”

He served on the board of directors of the Empire State Coalition of Youth and Family Services, was a peer counselor on the Western New York Stress Reduction Team and was chaplain for the Town of Hamburg Police Department.

His numerous honors included the Spirit of Mercy Award from Mount Mercy Academy, the Dr. Carl Day Award from the Buffalo Fire Department, the Gaudete Medal from St. Bonaventure University and the Interfaith Award from the National Federation of Just Communities of Western New York.

Survivors include his mother, Jean Gorman Bayne, and a younger brother, George.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Monday in the Church of the Annunciation in Baltimore. A Memorial Mass in Buffalo will be offered at 10 a.m. July 15 in St. Joseph Cathedral, 50 Franklin St.