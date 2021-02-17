A do-it-yourself Ash Wednesday in a pandemic

"We were probably going to skip it today," due to the pandemic, Amherst's Kiera Obst said from her sport utility vehicle, "but then I saw the sign and said, 'Let's do it!' I think this is a great way to still have the tradition, and it's nice because I've got five daughters in the back here and it brings us even closer. We've never put ashes on each other's heads, you know?"

Harvey said that Calvary had been visited by more than 80 cars by noon, which was a good number, considering the pandemic. Calvary serviced more than 550 drive-thru cars last year. Harvey was joined by volunteers Pat Zebrowski, Paul McKenna and Kim Alexander-Thomson, who, all in masks, distributed ashes to sometime lines of three cars deep.

At St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral at 139 Pearl St. downtown, dean of the Cathedral Derrick Fetz was in Cathedral Park along Pearl Street with an "Ashes-to-Go" sign at a table where similar bags of ashes as well as small containers of oil were handed to passersby.

"People have been extremely grateful that we're still able to do this," Fetz said of the church's effort, "and that we figured out a creative way to provide meaning and purpose in people's lives."

One visitor was Elizabeth Kruger of East Aurora, who said she makes an annual trip to the cathedral on Ash Wednesday.