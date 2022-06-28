Dig In, Buffalo! Southern Junction’s cardamom cornbread

No takeout from Southern Junction on Chandler Street is complete without an order of its perfectly crumbly, melt-in-your-mouth cornbread.

What makes chef/owner Ryan Fernandez's spin on this Southern staple so good? Cardamom, a floral Indian spice. (Plus an indulgent amount of browned butter, of course.)

“Cardamom is very common where I’m from in India, something that’s just very prevalent,” Ryan says. “It just seemed like a natural fit, and when we tried it together, flavor wise, it worked out very well.”

Cardamom cornbread

4 tbsp. unsalted butter

1 cup sweet corn kernels

1 cup buttermilk

2 large eggs

1 1/2 cups coarse cornmeal

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup white sugar

1 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. ground cardamom

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375° F.

In a cast iron skillet, melt butter and continue to cook, stirring frequently, until brown – about 5 minutes. Add the corn kernels and continue to cook for 1 more minute. Set aside to cool.

Step 2

Blend the butter mixture, buttermilk and eggs in a blender.

In a large bowl, combine the cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and cardamom. Whisk in the egg mixture until combined.

Step 3

Pour the batter into a greased pan, and smooth out the top. Bake for 25 minutes or until a cake tester comes out clean. Top with honey and serve.

Dig In, Buffalo is presented by Orville’s

Enter now for the chance to win $250 in gift cards to Chandler Street favorites — plus $250 to Orville’s Home Appliances!